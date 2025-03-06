Ball State takes on Miami (OH) following Hill's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Miami (OH) after Jermahri Hill scored 21 points in Ball State's 69-67 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The RedHawks are 14-1 on their home court. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Antwone Woolfolk averaging 2.1.

The Cardinals are 7-10 in conference games. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 7.6.

Miami (OH) makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Ball State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolfolk is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sparks is averaging 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Hill is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

