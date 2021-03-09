Ball State faces Toledo in MAC quarters

WINLESS WHEN: Ball State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: Ball State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Cardinals are 5-12 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 14th among Division 1 teams. The Ball State defense has allowed 74.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 258th).

