Ball State defeats Kent State 82-70

news
17 minutes ago
Led by Jaylin Sellers' 20 points, the Ball State Cardinals defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 82-70 on Tuesday night

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 20 points to help Ball State defeat Kent State 82-70 on Tuesday night.

Sellers was 7 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Cardinals (20-8, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Basheer Jihad scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Luke Bumbalough was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Flashes (22-6, 12-3) were led in scoring by Sincere Carry, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Malique Jacobs added 18 points and six rebounds for Kent State. Miryne Thomas also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

