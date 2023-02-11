X
Ball State defeats Bowling Green 93-72

Led by Payton Sparks' 18 points, the Ball State Cardinals defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 93-72 on Saturday

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 18 points as Ball State beat Bowling Green 93-72 on Saturday.

Sparks added eight rebounds for the Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 17 points while going 5 of 7 (5 for 5 from distance). Jarron Coleman recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free throw line.

Samari Curtis led the way for the Falcons (10-15, 4-8) with 20 points. Brenton Mills added 14 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

