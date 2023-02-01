Ball State defeats Bowling Green 69-60

Coleman also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (15-7, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Basheer Jihad recorded nine points and was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Leon Ayers III finished with 14 points for the Falcons (10-12, 4-5). Bowling Green also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chandler Turner. In addition, Rashaun Agee finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.