X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ball State defeats Bowling Green 69-60

news
53 minutes ago
Led by Jarron Coleman's 19 points, the Ball State Cardinals defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 69-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jarron Coleman's 19 points helped Ball State defeat Bowling Green 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Coleman also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (15-7, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Basheer Jihad recorded nine points and was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Leon Ayers III finished with 14 points for the Falcons (10-12, 4-5). Bowling Green also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chandler Turner. In addition, Rashaun Agee finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Ball State plays Friday against Eastern Michigan at home, and Bowling Green hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Third Ross Schools tax levy in 9 months headed to May ballot
2
Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
3
Coroner identifies man found dead near Middletown airport, park
4
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
5
Teen driver critical after crash with Lakota school bus
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top