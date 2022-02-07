Ball, Murray to replace Durant, Green in NBA All-Star Game

Murray is also a first-time All-Star. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs of 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds and an NBA-leading 2.1 steals in 47 games. His 10 triple-doubles are the second most in the league and a single-season record for the Spurs.

Durant, a 12-time All-Star, will not play because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which has sidelined him for the last 11 games. Green has a lower back injury that has kept him out of action the last 14 games. Green is a four-time All-Star selection.

Durant and LeBron James are the team captains for the game and will select their rosters on Thursday.

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) runs up the court after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay