Bailey, Huffman power Davidson to 72-69 victory over Ohio

Reed Bailey and Grant Huffman led Davidson with 15 points apiece as the Wildcats took down the Ohio Bobcats 72-69
news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reed Bailey and Grant Huffman scored 15 points apiece to lead Davidson over Ohio 72-69 on Saturday.

Bailey added six rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3). Huffman was 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Connor Kochera shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the seventh straight victory for the Wildcats.

AJ Clayton led the Bobcats (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Ohio also got 12 points and seven assists from Jaylin Hunter. Shereef Mitchell also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Husband, wife die 19 days apart after Butler County motorcycle crash
2
Police: Hamilton woman checking on driver in distress dies after...
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Police: One person dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant
5
Middletown Police: No foul play suspected in man’s death
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top