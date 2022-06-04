Bail reduced for man in fatal Walmart shooting in Ohio

Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton had his bail reduced to $900,000 during a Friday afternoon arraignment in Butler County, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Brown is also seeking to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity, and a July 26 date has been set to hear that motion.

Police said a man tried to steal items from the Fairfield Township store’s electronics department shortly before 8 p.m. on May 26. Police said two shoppers tried to stop him. The suspect pulled a gun and fired, killing one customer and seriously wounding an employee.