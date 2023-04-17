Backers of Ohio minimum wage hike OK'd to gather signatures

The Ohio Ballot Board voted to certify language submitted by Raise the Wage Ohio as a single issue, clearing the campaign to begin gathering signatures. Proponents must collect 413,446 valid signatures to make the November 2024 ballot.

The group proposes a constitutional amendment to increase the minimum wage in the state to $12.75 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2025, and to $15 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2026. After that, previously approved increases indexed to inflation would continue at the higher rate.