Baba Miller grabs career-high 21 rebounds, Cincinnati defeats Lipscomb 89-62

Jizzle James added 16 points and Kerr Kriisa had 15 for the Bearcats (8-5), who led for almost 33 minutes of game time.

After trading the lead back and forth to start the game, Cincinnati took the lead for good during a 24-6 run late in the first quarter. They took a 44-24 lead into halftime, and led by as many as 29 in the second half.

Cincinnati out-rebounded Lipscomb 45-31, forced 14 turnovers, and held the Bisons to 39% shooting from the field. The Bearcats dominated in the paint with 46 points beneath the basket.

Lipscomb (7-6) was led by Ross Candelino, who scored a game-high 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

Up next

Cincinnati hosts No. 8 Houston to begin Big 12 play on Saturday.

Lipscomb starts their Atlantic Sun schedule against Jacksonville on Thursday.