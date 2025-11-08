Baba Miller earns double-double in second straight game as Cincinnati beats Georgia State 74-64

Georgia State (0-2) took a 12-6 lead to start the game, before Cincinnati (2-0) responded with an 11-0 run.

After Jelani Hamilton brought the game to within one for the Panthers at 27-26, the Bearcats ended the first half on a 10-2 run to make it 39-30.

Hamilton led the Panthers in scoring with 26 points. He was 12 of 12 from the free throw line. Joah Chappell added 10 points and nine boards.

