Ayers scores 31, Bowling Green defeats Miami (OH) 83-73

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 83-73 led by Leon Ayers III's 31 points

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 31 points as Bowling Green beat Miami (OH) 83-73 on Saturday night.

Ayers shot 10 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Falcons (9-10, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Kaden Metheny scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Samari Curtis was 1 of 6 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The RedHawks (7-12, 1-5) were led in scoring by Morgan Safford, who finished with 20 points. Anderson Mirambeaux added 18 points for Miami (OH). In addition, Mekhi Lairy had 15 points, seven assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Bowling Green visits Central Michigan while Miami (OH) visits Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

