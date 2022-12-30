journal-news logo
Ayers scores 30, Bowling Green beats Ohio Dominican 102-65

40 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Ohio Dominican Panthers 102-65 on Thursday night led by Leon Ayers III's 30 points

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 30 points to lead Bowling Green over Ohio Dominican 102-65 on Thursday night.

Ayers also had six assists for the Falcons (6-7). Kaden Metheny scored 20 points while going 8 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance), and added five assists. Rashaun Agee recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Jarius Jones finished with 17 points for the Panthers. Zach Szul added 12 points for Ohio Dominican. In addition, Keshawn Heard finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

