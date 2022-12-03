Ayers puts up 22, Bowling Green holds off Morgan State 86-76

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green's 86-76 win over Morgan State on Saturday.
Ayers had three steals for the Falcons (3-5). Samari Curtis scored 18 points and Rashaun Agee added 17.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons.
Malik Miller led the way for the Bears (3-6) with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Morgan State got 22 points from Isaiah Burke. Khalil Turner had 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Finalized Butler County election results show no race outcomes change
2
Fairfield students devote school day to learning about ‘grit’
3
Ross Schools, New Miami Schools to boost security because of state...
4
Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton has new CEO
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals