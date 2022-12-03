journal-news logo
Ayers puts up 22, Bowling Green holds off Morgan State 86-76

Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green’s 86-76 win over Morgan State

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green's 86-76 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Ayers had three steals for the Falcons (3-5). Samari Curtis scored 18 points and Rashaun Agee added 17.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Malik Miller led the way for the Bears (3-6) with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Morgan State got 22 points from Isaiah Burke. Khalil Turner had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

