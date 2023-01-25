X
Ayers has 24, Bowling Green beats Central Michigan 83-61

Led by Leon Ayers III's 24 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 83-61 on Tuesday night

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 24 points and Bowling Green beat Central Michigan 83-61 on Tuesday night.

Ayers was 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Falcons (10-10, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Samari Curtis added 19 points while shooting 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 14 of 16 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Chandler Turner finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela led the Chippewas (7-13, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Reggie Bass added eight points for Central Michigan. In addition, Ola Ajiboye had seven points.

Bowling Green took the lead with 18:41 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-23 at halftime, with Ayers racking up 19 points. Curtis scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

