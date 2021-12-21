Hamburger icon
Ayah scores 14 to lead Miami (Ohio) past Spalding 80-56

Precious Ayah and Isaiah Coleman-Lands posted 14 points as Miami (Ohio) romped past Spalding 80-56

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Precious Ayah and Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 14 points as Miami (Ohio) romped past Division III Spalding 80-56 on Tuesday.

Mekhi Lairy added 12 points for Miami (Ohio) (6-5), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Dae Dae Grant had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jacoby Johnson had 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

