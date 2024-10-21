Average LCS game time up 12 minutes as scoring rises, overall postseason figure falls to 3:00

Runs per game in the LCS averaged 11.3, up from 8.8 in 2023 and 7.9 in 2022 and 9.9 in 2021.

The postseason average for nine-inning games through the LCS is down from 3:22 in 2022 and 3:37 in 2021. Scoring of 8.2 runs per game was 8.0 last year, 7.9 in 2022 and 8.7 in 2021.

Last year's postseason average finished at 3:02, down from 3:23 in 2022 and 3:37 in 2021. The World Series last year averaged 3:01, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

This season's regular-season average of 2:36 declined four minutes from 2023 and 28 minutes from 2022. It had not been this low since 1984's 2:35.

MLB shortened the pitch clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 ahead of the 2024 season while keeping it at 15 seconds without runners on base.

