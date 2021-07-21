Authorities: Teenage girl dies at Ohio amusement park

Mykiara Jones, 14, was pulled from the water at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Waterpark in Middletown, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. She was not wearing a life vest and fell into the water around 5 p.m. Tuesday after being on some kind of jumping apparatus, officials said.

Emergency responders performed CPR on Jones before she was flown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. A cause of death has not been determined.