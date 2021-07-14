journal-news logo
Authorities probing shooting death of 5-year-old boy

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who shot himself in the head inside a home in a Cleveland suburb.

Maple Heights police responded to the home around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about the shooting. The child was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities have not said how the child obtained the weapon or provided further details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation by Maple Heights police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

