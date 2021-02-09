Authorities: Infant inside stolen SUV later found unharmed

The vehicle was stolen around 8:30 a.m. by two men, according to Columbus police. The SUV’s driver had left the vehicle running while she brought an older child from the vehicle into the child care center.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two men seen driving off in the SUV knew Alpha Kamara was in the vehicle when they stole it. An Amber Alert was issued a short time later, and the child was found around noon in Columbus and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.