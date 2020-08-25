X

Authorities: Double fatal shooting 'was not a random attack'

news | 1 hour ago
Authorities say the fatal shooting of two women in a city near Dayton last weekend “was not a random attack.”

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of two women in a city near Dayton last weekend “was not a random attack,” authorities announced Tuesday.

Riverside police found Taprice Goodwin and Ariana Middlebook, both 27, when officers responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood. Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Middlebrook died a short time later at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities declined comment on specific details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

