Authorities: Cleveland officer fatally shoots murder suspect

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sheriff Christopher Viland said the Ohio Attorney General's Office will review the investigation after it's completed.

All the officers who responded had activated their body cameras, Williams said. He urged people not to “conflate” Thursday's shooting with other police shootings in the U.S.

"With everything going around the country, the officers are definitely going through some things and wondering what's going to happen," Williams said. “I can say with this incident here, they did what they're supposed to do. They protected themselves and, more importantly, they came out here to protect our community.” __ This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the first name of the Cleveland safety director. It is Karrie, not Carrie.