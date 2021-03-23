Authorities: Body sealed off in Ohio home was resident's son

Dominic Allen was last seen on Sept. 26, and his body was found in early December inside the Westwood home of Kenya Stallworth, 39, and her husband, Robert Robb, 35, who is not Allen's father. The identification of Allen’s body was announced Monday by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police believe Allen died around the time he went missing, but the cause of death and other related details have not been disclosed.