Authorities: 5 dead, 4 injured in northern Ohio house fire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Five people died and four were injured in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, authorities said.
According to WJW-TV, Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.
Five people died and four were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
