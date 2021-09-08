Officials: Man fatally shoots wife, their 2 sons, himself

The bodies of Jeffrey Hull, 50; Heidi Hull, 46; Garrett Hull, 9; and Grant Hull, 6, were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the Avon Lake home to conduct a welfare check, authorities said. It’s not clear when the shootings occurred or what prompted the violence.

Officers went to the home after Heidi Hull’s employer requested the welfare check because she did not take part in a scheduled conference call and no one answered the front door at the family's home. A preliminary investigation found that Jeffrey Hull likely killed his wife and sons before killing himself, authorities said, but the incident remains under investigation.