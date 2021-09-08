journal-news logo
X

Authorities: 2 adults, 2 kids found shot to death in Ohio home

ajc.com

news
56 minutes ago
Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home, authorities said.

The bodies were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the Avon Lake home to conduct a welfare check. It's not clear when the shootings occurred or what prompted the violence, but authorities believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

The names of the four people were not released, and authorities have not said if they were all related. They also have not disclosed who sought the welfare check or why it was requested.

Avon Lake police are investigating the deaths along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In Other News
1
ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station
2
Gold Star Chili in Middletown celebrates 40 years, renovations with...
3
Remembering southwest Ohio flight attendant who died on 9/11: ‘She was...
4
What’s next for Hamilton’s RiversEdge? Officials looking at upgrades at
5
Bald eagle rescue: Park ranger hops into canoe to save trapped eagle in
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top