Austin FC and Columbus meet in cross-conference contest

news | 41 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Austin FC and the Columbus Crew meet in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Crew (4-3-2) vs. Austin FC (2-5-3)

Austin; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +141, Columbus +193, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC faces the Columbus Crew in non-conference action.

Austin FC takes the field for the eleventh game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 11-6 through its first 10 games of MLS play.

The Crew compiled a 12-6-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-5 in road games. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

