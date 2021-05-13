Auditor: Officials delayed disclosure of unemployment fraud

Henderson testified in front of lawmakers for hours about issues with unemployment benefits, Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine told the newspaper.

"The idea that this administration was not transparent, not being out there or providing access on these issues – we would vehemently disagree with any such characterization,” Tierney said.

In addition to paying fraudulent claims, the department said last fall it also incorrectly overpaid some qualified applicants. That caused pain, frustration and complaints about the department's customer service and processes when it tried to recoup those payments.