Audit: No customer money used in FirstEnergy stadium naming

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio ordered the review at the request of Democratic state lawmakers seeking to strip the Akron-based utility giant's name from the stadium because of its involvement in secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme tied to passing a $1 billion nuclear bailout bill.

The audit, conducted by South Carolina-based Blue Ridge Consulting Services, found FirstEnergy didn't use money from its electricity customers at Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co, Ohio Edison, and Toledo Edison to pay for the naming rights, cleveland.com reported.