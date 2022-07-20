journal-news logo
X

Attorney: DOJ should investigate Jayland Walker's death

FILE—Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photograph of Jayland Walker during a news conference in this file photo from July 3, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE—Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photograph of Jayland Walker during a news conference in this file photo from July 3, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)

news
Updated 3 minutes ago
An attorney for Jayland Walker's family has joined the NAACP in asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate his death

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for the family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death.

Attorney Bobby DiCello made the call while questioning the integrity of the current investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which was asked by Akron officials to examine the June 27 shooting.

A preliminary autopsy shows that Walker was shot at least 40 times by eight Akron police officers who fired dozens of rounds at the end of car and foot pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop for minor equipment violations.

National NAACP President Derrick Johnson in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last week asked the DOJ to investigate Walker's death.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's Office issued a statement after Wednesday's news conference saying: “BCI shall remain steadfast in our commitment to independent investigations regarding officer involved shootings, and this case is no different.”

An Akron spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE—People wait to get into the Akron Civic Center for a public viewing for Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, in this file photo from July 13, 2022. Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

FILE—People wait to get into the Akron Civic Center for a public viewing for Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, in this file photo from July 13, 2022. Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE—People wait to get into the Akron Civic Center for a public viewing for Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, in this file photo from July 13, 2022. Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
People embrace outside the Akron Civic Center after attending a viewing for Jayland Walker, in this file photo from July 13, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

People embrace outside the Akron Civic Center after attending a viewing for Jayland Walker, in this file photo from July 13, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined ShapeCaption
People embrace outside the Akron Civic Center after attending a viewing for Jayland Walker, in this file photo from July 13, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

In Other News
1
Butler County Fair 2022: Farm Zone exhibit educates on local...
2
Fairfield, Hamilton community foundations form affiliate partnership
3
Butler County man appears headed to lead finance department in his...
4
Homeless man, ‘a free soul,’ killed on railroad tracks near Trenton
5
Duke Energy rate increase: Public hearings underway
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top