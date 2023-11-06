Atlanta United hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference semifinals

Columbus Crew (16-9-9, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta United FC (13-9-12, sixth in the Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +122, Columbus +180; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

United is 8-9-10 in conference matchups. United has a +13 goal differential, scoring 66 goals while allowing 53.

The Crew are 13-6-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with 187 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.5 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored 17 goals for United. Thiago Almada has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has scored 18 goals with eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Machop Chol (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Diego Rossi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.