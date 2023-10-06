Atlanta United faces the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

Atlanta United plays the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action
news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

Columbus Crew (15-9-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (13-9-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +115, Columbus +197, Draw +286; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United plays the Columbus Crew in conference action.

United is 8-8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 15. United has scored 63 goals.

The Crew are 11-6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are the league leader with 64 goals. Cucho Hernandez leads the team with 14.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Crew won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giakoumakis has 15 goals for United. Saba Lobzhanidze has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Hernandez has scored 14 goals and added eight assists for the Crew. Yaw Yeboah has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Machop Chol (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Talawanda administrator on leave pending internal investigation
2
Ross Twp. trustees change payroll policy in wake of state investigation
3
Tonight: Celebrating Women in Science part of ‘One City One Book’ event
4
Hamilton residents have voted for these streets to be next for paving
5
County auditors suggest taking tax windfall away from schools
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top