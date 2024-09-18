Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds

Harris hit a leadoff drive in the first against Brandon Williamson. Marcell Ozuna reached on a one-out single before Olson made it 3-0 with his 26th homer.

Jorge Soler's 19th homer made it 5-1 in the fourth. But that was it for Atlanta, which went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “This is one of those places, too. You're never safe. You have to keep scoring. There were a couple plays that could have been executed better.”

Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati, and Tyler Stephenson had two hits and drove in a run. The Reds (74-78) improved to 4-0 against the Braves this year.

Jake Fraley started Cincinnati's rally with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. The Reds added two more runs in the sixth against Chavez.

Stephenson hit a leadoff single in the seventh and Steer hit a drive to left-center off Johnson (5-5), giving Cincinnati a 6-5 lead.

Steer has 20 homers and 25 steals. He joined Elly De La Cruz as the first teammates on the Reds with at least 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season since Barry Larkin and Eric Davis accomplished the feat in 1996.

“I try to show up every day and take good at bats to help this team win. That's why I showed so much emotion. I felt it was a big spot and I feel like I've not been the guy I needed to be for this team,” Steer said. “I hold myself to a high standard. This game is all about consistency and I haven't been as consistent as I'd like.”

Steer is still among the league leaders with 91 RBIs.

Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes pitched four innings in his first start since Aug. 14. He was charged with two runs and five hits.

“Grant gave us everything we needed and more," Snitker said. “I thought Jesse threw the ball really well. It was just a couple of misplays.”

Williamson left the game in the second inning with a strained left elbow. He permitted three runs and three hits.

“It was one pitch that did it,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He had an MRI tonight but there is going to be a follow-up tomorrow in the afternoon.”

Brent Suter (1-0) got one out for the win, and Alexis Díaz handled the ninth for his 28th save in 32 tries.

Ozuna had two hits, raising his batting average to .303. But he hasn't hit a home run in his last 26 games. He hasn't driven in a run in his last 19.

“We've been struggling to score runs lately but I'd hate to see where we'd be without him,” Snitker said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: INF Ozzie Albies started a rehab assignment in the minors. Snitker hopes to have him back for an upcoming series against Miami.

UP NEXT

Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA) starts for Atlanta on Wednesday, and Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA) goes for the Reds.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP