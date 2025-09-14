Athletics try to keep home win streak going, host the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Morales (3-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Athletics -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

The Athletics are 69-80 overall and 32-42 in home games. Athletics hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

Cincinnati is 34-40 on the road and 74-74 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 40 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Athletics. Carlos Cortes is 9 for 20 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBIs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Austin Hays is 12 for 40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom: day-to-day (groin), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.