Athletics play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -125, Athletics +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday to open a three-game series.

The Athletics are 31-46 overall and 14-25 at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Cleveland has gone 18-21 on the road and 37-36 overall. The Guardians are 25-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 10 for 37 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .318 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 35 RBIs. Angel Martinez is 9 for 37 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.