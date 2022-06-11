Athletics look to stop slide in matchup with the Guardians

Cleveland is 28-26 overall and 15-9 in home games. The Guardians have gone 14-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 13-16 record in road games and a 20-40 record overall. The Athletics have a 7-29 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with six home runs while slugging .376. Ramon Laureano is 13-for-40 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 0-10, .180 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Chad Pinder: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.