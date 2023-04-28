X

Athletics head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The Oakland Athletics will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (10-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-21, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0); Athletics: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head into a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds as losers of three in a row.

Oakland is 5-21 overall and 2-10 at home. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .304.

Cincinnati is 10-15 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Reds have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .258 batting average, and has five doubles, three walks and 10 RBI. Conner Capel is 10-for-30 over the past 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson leads the Reds with a .298 batting average, and has five doubles, 11 walks and 10 RBI. Nick Senzel is 9-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .203 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
2 new Casey’s convenience stores, fueling centers open in Butler County
2
Honeywell Intelligrated cuts 223 jobs as West Chester plant shuts down
3
Kings Island opens VIP Lounge for special passholders
4
‘Backpack bill’ would pay for private school for all area families...
5
The Coach House to reopen this fall, led by team behind High St. Café
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top