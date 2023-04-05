X

Athletics and Guardians meet to determine series winner

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (4-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (2-3)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -129, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Guardians averaged 8.7 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton residents asked to share their perceptions of city
2
Middletown man’s arrest seen on TikTok more than 3 million times
3
Oxford native part of $2 million horse race win in Dubai
4
King’s Island to debut new restaurant this spring
5
PTSD treatment study takes look at eye movement
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top