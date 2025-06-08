Breaking: National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles on Trump's orders to quell immigration protests

Athletics acquire Wynns from Reds for cash while Brewers claim Avans off waivers from A's

The Athletics have acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Cincinnati Reds for cash
FILE - Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns walks to the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, April 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Credit: AP

Updated 5 minutes ago
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Cincinnati Reds for cash on Sunday.

In another move announced Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers claimed outfielder Drew Avans off waivers from the Athletics and assigned him to their Triple-A Nashville affiliate.

The 34-year-old Wynns had batted .400 with a .442 on-base percentage, three homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games with the Reds.

He has batted .241 with a .287 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 74 RBIs in 256 career games with the Baltimore Orioles (2018-21), San Francisco Giants (2022-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (2023), Colorado Rockies (2023) and Reds (2024-25).

Avans, who turns 29 on Friday, had gone 1 for 15 in seven games with the Athletics this season. He had hit .328 with a .414 on-base percentage, four homers, 34 RBIs and 16 steals in 48 games with the Athletics’ Triple-A Las Vegas affiliate.

