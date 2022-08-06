journal-news logo
Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Houston Astros will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians

Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 27-22 at home and 54-52 overall. The Guardians are 15-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston is 70-38 overall and 36-21 in road games. The Astros have gone 41-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 19 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .289 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 12-for-41 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 30 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI while hitting .306 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-40 with six doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (foot), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (finger), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (illness), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

