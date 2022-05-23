Astros start 3-game series with the Guardians

Houston has gone 12-5 at home and 27-15 overall. The Astros have a 14-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 17-20 overall and 8-8 in home games. The Guardians have a 5-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has six doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .245 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-34 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Owen Miller has 12 doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .294 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-37 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: day-to-day (leg), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.