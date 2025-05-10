Astros play the Reds leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (4-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -192, Reds +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Houston is 12-7 at home and 19-18 overall. The Astros have a 15-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 19-21 overall and 10-11 in road games. The Reds have a 4-7 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with 11 extra base hits (six doubles and five home runs). Jake Meyers is 13 for 34 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays leads the Reds with five home runs while slugging .679. Jose Trevino is 10 for 32 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

