Astros host the Reds to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nicholas Martinez (1-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (5-1, 1.67 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Reds +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series.

Houston has an 11-7 record at home and an 18-18 record overall. The Astros have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 10-10 record on the road and a 19-20 record overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with 11 extra base hits (six doubles and five home runs). Yainer Diaz is 13 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Gavin Lux has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 RBIs for the Reds. Jose Trevino is 10 for 32 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Callihan: 10-Day IL (arm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.