Astros begin 3-game series at home against the Guardians

The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (19-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (9-19, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-4, 9.68 ERA, 2.49 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -148, Guardians +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Houston is 9-19 overall and 4-9 at home. The Astros are 0-7 in games decided by one run.

Cleveland is 11-5 in road games and 19-9 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has eight doubles, seven home runs and nine RBI while hitting .342 for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with six home runs while slugging .535. Gabriel Arias is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

