Ashcraft lifts Reds over Giants amid Kapler anthem protest

Matt Reynolds had an RBI double in the third and later scored on a check-swing single by Tyler Stephenson. Brandon Drury added a solo homer in the fifth, his eighth of the season.

Carlos Rodon (4-4) allowed three runs on seven hits. The Giants scored two combined runs over his last two starts, both defeats.

Art Warren got five outs for his third save.

Albert Almora Jr. added an RBI double in the ninth for Cincinnati. Later in the inning, a bases-loaded catcher's interference call on Joey Bart allowed Nick Senzel to reach, forcing in the Reds' fifth run.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto was given a day off after seven straight starts since an 18-day layoff with COVID-19. Mike Moustakas started at first base.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: C Curt Casali is expected to come off the 7-day concussion list Saturday. ... 1B Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) is eligible to come off the 10-day IL on Sunday but will need a few more days.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor threw six innings in a minor league rehab start and remains on track to rejoin the rotation next week. He's been on the IL all season with a left shoulder strain.

UP NEXT:

LHP Alex Wood (3-3, 4.82) will start the second game of the series for the Giants. The Reds had not yet named a starter for Saturday and might use an opener.

San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodon throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Michael Papierski, left, leaps to field the ball as Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds scores a run on a single by Tyler Stephenson during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Jake McGee walks to the dugout after being pulled during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, reacts as he is caught in a double play while attempting to return to first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)