Artur scores first regular-season MLS goal; NYCFC beats Crew

Artur opened the scoring in the 26th minute with his second career MLS goal and first in the regular season. New York City's Keaton Parks deflected an entry pass from Emmanuel Boateng and Artur won a free ball and rolled a right-footer between the legs of goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Santos scored to give Columbus (10-4-4) a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute. The 32-year old has scored six goals this season in the last nine games.