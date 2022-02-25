Arnold Sports Festival returning to Ohio's capital city

The full Arnold Sports Festival was canceled last year, though a small body-building competition was held in September. It returns as a full event next week; a Columbus-wide mask mandate will still apply.

Since March 2020, the state has experienced more than 2.6 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 112,000 hospitalizations and more than 36,200 deaths.

Cases skyrocketed in December and January as the omicron variant spread across the state. But case numbers have plummeted in recent weeks.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,472.86 new cases per day on Feb. 9 to 1,355.86 new cases per day on Feb. 23, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Nevertheless, current Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff continues to urge people to follow mask mandates as they apply and to consider receiving a vaccine. About 57% of Ohio's population, or about 6.7 million people, are fully vaccinated.

No Ohio county is yet under the 50 cases per 100,000 population rate, considered the threshold below widespread transmission, Vanderhoff said.

“COVID-19 is still a real presence in Ohio, and as much as we look forward to declaring that we're in the all clear, the data still point toward caution, and tell us we're not quite there yet,” Vanderhoff said Thursday.