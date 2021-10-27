Armed standoff at home ends when police fatally shoot man

The standoff in Leroy Township began early Tuesday after the 57-year-old man called 911 and said he was going to kill someone, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies found the man holding a 60-year-old woman at gunpoint outside the home.

The man soon released the woman and went back inside the house. The woman, who lives in the home, said the man had arrived at the residence around 3 a.m. to discuss their relationship, then assaulted her and stabbed her several times.