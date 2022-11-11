Armed double homicide suspect is shot, killed by police

Police responded to the home around 11:20 p.m. Thursday after a caller said someone may have been shot at the residence. The officers found two people who had each been shot at least once. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was found sitting in a car elsewhere in the city, holding a gun to his head, authorities said. They said the man refused directives to drop the weapon and that he exited the vehicle with the gun in his hand. Officers shot and killed him. Authorities have not said if the man fired any shots.