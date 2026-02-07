Arkansas State hosts Bowling Green after Shackelford's 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Arkansas State after Josiah Shackelford scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 77-52 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-3 at home. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Red Wolves with 8.3 boards.

The Falcons are 4-4 on the road. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 6.4.

Arkansas State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Harmon is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 11.8 points. Kyle Hayman is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Javontae Campbell is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Falcons. Mayar Wol is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.